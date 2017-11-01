WATCH | Man runs out of University Square Mall with gold bracelet

TAMPA -- Hillsborough County investigators hope you can help them find the guy in this video, who’s accused of stealing a solid gold bracelet.

It happened at Five Star Jewelry at University Square Mall on October 20. Video shows the man walk up to the counter and ask to try on the bracelet.

Once the store employee put it on his wrist, the man ran out of the store. The employee jumped over the counter to try to see where he went, but he was out of sight.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5'6", 180 lbs., medium build, dark complexion, full beard and mustache, long black dreadlocks. Last seen wearing a neon yellow shirt with silver reflective stripes, gray pants, black back support belt, mirrored sunglasses, multicolored hat, carrying a large silver cell phone.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477)

