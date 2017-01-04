Officer placed on leave after slamming NC student

(Photo: Twitter video)

ROLESVILLE, N.C. — In a video posted on Twitter Tuesday by a student at Rolesville High School, a Rolesville police officer is visible picking up a female student and slamming her to the floor.

The girl in the video is Jasmine Darwin, who said she was trying to break up a fight between her sister and another student when the officer came from behind and slammed her to the ground. According to NBC News, the officer, identified as Ruben De Los Santos, was placed on administrative leave after the incident.

Darwin said, in the moment, she hadn't fully grasped what had happened.

"Every time I look at it, its embarrassing," Darwin said of the video. "I didn't even realize it happened. Like, I was in shock."

WARNING: Video contains graphic language.

Roseville police chief Bobby Langston said the fight occurred in the school cafeteria around 7:10 a.m.

