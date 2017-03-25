WTSP
WATCH: Officer jumps out of the way of charging cow

When the cow comes charging, it's best to get out of the way, as this Texas officer demonstrates.

TEMPLE, Texas -- So why did a cow have a beef with a Texas officer? 

We may never know, but video of it’s going viral.  The Temple, Texas Police Department posted video on their Facebook page of an officer trying to lock up the cow behind a fence.

But the bovine had other plans, and as soon as it noticed the officer closing the gate, came charging!

The officer narrowly got out of the way and the cow was back on the run. 

According to Temple police, the cow was last seen at around 8:30pm heading east.

