WATCH: Police caution drivers about distracted driving with shocking video

Courtesy of Macomb County Sheriff's Office Facebook video.

CLEMENS, MI -- Police have tried in many forms and fashions to warn the public about distracted driving and driving while under the influence.

Not many attempts are as successful as showing some of the potential dangers straight from dash cam footage.

One deputy at the Macomb County Sheriff's Office captured shocking dash cam footage of a driver traveling head on into his direction and shared it to the Facebook page.

The deputy had to swerve out of the way and the footage shows the deputy turning around to follow the careless driver, eventually pulling them over with flashing lights.

Fortunately for everyone involved, there were no reported injuries from the incident, but it serves as a pretty shocking reminder.

