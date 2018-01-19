WTSP
WATCH | Possible suspect vehicle involved in Sarasota shooting

Surveillance video shows what the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office believes to be the suspect vehicle in a Friday morning shooting.

WTSP 5:04 PM. EST January 19, 2018

SARASOTA, Fla. - Investigators hope video from a nearby gas station captured what they believe is a vehicle involved in a shooting.

Shots were fired into a vehicle at about 6 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 17th Street and Lockwood Ridge Road.

One person was shot. Their condition was not released.

Investigators believe the suspect is driving a beige-colored sedan. No suspect description was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 941-861-4900.

