WATCH | Possible suspect vehicle involved in Sarasota shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. - Investigators hope video from a nearby gas station captured what they believe is a vehicle involved in a shooting.
Shots were fired into a vehicle at about 6 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 17th Street and Lockwood Ridge Road.
One person was shot. Their condition was not released.
Investigators believe the suspect is driving a beige-colored sedan. No suspect description was available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 941-861-4900.
