WATCH: Scooter ride distracted by phone rides into sinkhole

Man drives into sinkhole

WTSP 12:54 PM. EDT August 22, 2017

Watch as a giant sinkhole opens up in a crosswalk in southern China.

Shortly after the hole opens up, a guy riding a scooter who apparently didn’t see the big hole drove right into it!

Fortunately, he was alright. Authorities say he was distracted by his cellphone and didn’t notice the hole.

