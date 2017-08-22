WATCH: Scooter ride distracted by phone rides into sinkhole

Watch as a giant sinkhole opens up in a crosswalk in southern China.

Shortly after the hole opens up, a guy riding a scooter who apparently didn’t see the big hole drove right into it!

Fortunately, he was alright. Authorities say he was distracted by his cellphone and didn’t notice the hole.

