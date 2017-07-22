WTSP
WATCH: State trooper uses squad car to stop wrong-way driver

Dash-cam video shows the wrong-way driver slam into a police cruiser.

WTSP 9:23 AM. EDT July 22, 2017

CANTON, Ohio -- State troopers in Ohio stopped a wrong-way driver before he could hurt anyone.

Dash-cam video of the stop was posted to Facebook on Friday.  It shows the point of view of an officer who put his squad car in the path of the allegedly impaired driver on Interstate 77 near Canton.

Video shows the driver hit the trooper’s squad car.  That driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Troopers say he was impaired and charged with drunk driving.
 

