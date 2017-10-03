WATCH: Stranded kayakers pulled from Anclote River

Two kayakers are safe today, thanks to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies got the call about the kayakers in distress in the mouth of the Anclote River. A marine team from the sheriff’s office responded and was able to pull both kayakers out of the water and onto their boat.

From there, a Coast Guard team helped with the rescue and getting their kayak out of the water.

Neither of the kayakers were hurt.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV