WTSP
Close

WATCH: Stranded kayakers pulled from Anclote River

Pasco County deputies pulled the two kayakers to safety

WTSP 1:56 PM. EDT October 03, 2017

Two kayakers are safe today, thanks to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies got the call about the kayakers in distress in the mouth of the Anclote River.  A marine team from the sheriff’s office responded and was able to pull both kayakers out of the water and onto their boat.

From there, a Coast Guard team helped with the rescue and getting their kayak out of the water.

Neither of the kayakers were hurt. 

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories