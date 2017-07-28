WATCH: Suspect threatens to kill Lakeland clerk during robbery

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A terrifying robbery in Polk County was captured on video, and now police are asking for your help to find the guys behind it.

The video is from July 25 a little before 11pm at the Marathon gas station on Ariana Street in Lakeland. It shows three men dressed in black wearing dark clothing and black masks run in and demand money from the clerk.

The clerk tells police one of the suspects demanded money and threatened to kill him, and even pulled the trigger on his gun, but it didn’t fire.

The suspects are believed to be three black men between 5 feet, 6 inches and 6 feet tall, all in their 20s.

If you have information about who any of them may be, you may be in for a reward. Call Heartland Crim Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto P3Tips.com. You can remain anonymous.

