WATCH: Suspect uses semi-automatic weapon in St. Pete holdup

Fortunately, the clerk wasn't hurt in Monday's armed robbery

WTSP 6:36 PM. EDT October 20, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Take a good look at this terrifying video from St. Petersburg.  Police hope you can help them find the armed robber in it.

The video is from a robbery on Monday at a store in the 5600 block of 38th Avenue North.  The suspect is seen holding a semi-automatic gun to a cashier’s head.

Fortunately, the cashier wasn’t hurt.  The suspect got away with money.

If you know anything about this robbery or think you know who the suspect is, call police at 727-893-7780 or test the anonymous tip to TIP-411.

