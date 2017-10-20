WATCH: Suspect uses semi-automatic weapon in St. Pete holdup

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Take a good look at this terrifying video from St. Petersburg. Police hope you can help them find the armed robber in it.
The video is from a robbery on Monday at a store in the 5600 block of 38th Avenue North. The suspect is seen holding a semi-automatic gun to a cashier’s head.
Fortunately, the cashier wasn’t hurt. The suspect got away with money.
If you know anything about this robbery or think you know who the suspect is, call police at 727-893-7780 or test the anonymous tip to TIP-411.
