WATCH: Suspect uses semi-automatic weapon in St. Pete holdup

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Take a good look at this terrifying video from St. Petersburg. Police hope you can help them find the armed robber in it.

The video is from a robbery on Monday at a store in the 5600 block of 38th Avenue North. The suspect is seen holding a semi-automatic gun to a cashier’s head.

Fortunately, the cashier wasn’t hurt. The suspect got away with money.

If you know anything about this robbery or think you know who the suspect is, call police at 727-893-7780 or test the anonymous tip to TIP-411.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV