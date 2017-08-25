WATCH: Terrifying robbery at gunpoint in Lakeland pharmacy

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released some pretty terrifying video in hopes you can help them find the guy behind an armed robbery at a pharmacy.

It happened at around 2:30am Wednesday morning at the Walgreens on U.S. Highway 98 in Lakeland. He jumped over the pharmacy counter and forced the pharmacist to give him several bottles of drugs, such as oxycodone and

Percocet from a locked case. During the holdup, the suspect put his gun to the pharmacist’s head and threatened to shoot her.

He put the drugs into his backpack and took off.

Detectives believe he’s robbed other pharmacies outside of Polk County.

He stands around 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build.

In the Lakeland robbery, he was wearing a red Detroit Red Wings ballcap and a purple glove on his right hand. He was also wearing grey sweatpants, black and white New Balance sneakers with white laces, a white T-shirt, a camo hoodie, and black framed glasses.

If you know anything about the man in this video, you’re asked to call detectives at 863-298-6947.

