WATCH: Thief breaks into unlocked car, is suspected of other vehicle burglaries

(Photo: Chambers, Stan)

TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a man who is suspected of breaking into multiple unlocked vehicles in the Swann Estates neighborhood on Jan. 1.

The burglaries happened at about 3:45 a.m.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build and light complexion. He was last seen wearing a two-toned jacket, light shorts, a bandana over his face and a light-colored baseball hat.

"Police are asking residents to please remember to lock their car doors and avoid leaving key fobs inside of their vehicle(s)," Tampa police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

