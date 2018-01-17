Watch this: Bradenton teen's 'promposal' to Taylor Swift

(Photo: Chambers, Stan)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Dayton Modderman got his 'promposal' done early.

As in New Year's Day early.

After all, he has a pretty big target - Taylor Swift.

Yes, that Taylor Swift.

While high school seniors asking celebrities to prom is nothing new, this one's gaining some buzz.

And Modderman, who attends Bradenton Christian School, put some work into it.

Billboard even did a story on the proposal, which featured Modderman reading Swift's Reputation magazine, lip syncing her lyrics and even dunking a basketball.

But this is not the first time he's "promposed" to her:

Modderman's latest video has gained over 18,000 views and 128 comments on YouTube since it was published Jan. 1.

And if T. Swift is reading this, the prom is April 27.

