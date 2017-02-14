Watch This: Tampa girl reunited with stolen dog

(Photo: Chong, Loo (Tim))

A little girl was reunited with her stolen dog, and the heart-rending reunion was captured on video.

Tampa police said a 14-year-old girl broke a window at a home in the 700 block of Orient Street and took a 2-year-old pit bull named Scooby. A neighbor saw the crime and called police.

Video showing the girl helped police identify and locate the suspect, who refused to tell them where the dog was.

Detectives, however, got a possible lead on Scooby’s location and found the dog in a shed in the back of a vacant house at 3305 N. Bailey St. Detectives also recovered evidence from other burglaries that occurred over the weekend.

Dehydrated and hungry, Scooby was thankfully located in time to be reunited with family.

Elizabeth Ramos recorded the reunion, and shared it with Tampa police.

