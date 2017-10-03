WATCH: Two men rescue baby dolphin stuck in crab trap

What an amazing video – two men rescued a baby dolphin was stuck in a crab trap.

The video was sent to us by Misha Miller in Ozello, Florida. She says her son and his friend heard about the trapped dolphin and went to help. Misha says the mother of the dolphin was there the whole time and allowed the men to rescue the baby.

They managed to free the dolphin and both mother and child swam off.

