WATCH: Update on Hurricane Irma

WTSP 8:54 AM. EDT September 03, 2017

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - Hurricane Irma strengthened back to a Category 3 storm with 115 mph winds. Irma, currently 1,915 miles from Tampa Bay, is expected to pass the Caribbean on Tuesday, but its impact on Florida is still unknown.

