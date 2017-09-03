WATCH: Update on Hurricane Irma

Irma strengthens to become a Category 3 hurricane on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - Hurricane Irma strengthened back to a Category 3 storm with 115 mph winds. Irma, currently 1,915 miles from Tampa Bay, is expected to pass the Caribbean on Tuesday, but its impact on Florida is still unknown.

