WATCH: Video shows Pinellas arrest that's now under investigation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A violent arrest in Pinellas County that was captured on a deputy’s dash-cam is now under investigation.

The video is from the arrest of Jimarez Reed back on May 25. Melissa Sanford, who had been dating Reed off and on for about a year, told the Tampa Bay Times that she was having a gathering at her home when Reed and another guest got into an argument and Reed was asked to leave.

Someone called the sheriff’s office and when a deputy arrived, Reed went to his car to leave. She says they told him to keep his hands where they could see them.

More deputies arrived and dash-cam video shows Reed motioning with his hands over the hood of his car. One deputy tells Reed to get down, and Reed does. Then, a deputy is seen on dash-cam getting on top of Reed and striking him seven times. At points, the deputy is grabbing Reed by his hair.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says the investigation into the video began about two weeks. He also told the Times that deputies had information that Reed had a gun in his waistband. A gun was found in his car, but Gualtieri didn’t know if one had been found on Reed.

"They had a lot of information that the person was armed and dangerous and they were doing what they felt they needed to do," Gualtieri said.

Gualtieri also said people shouldn’t judge anything by an isolated piece of video.

