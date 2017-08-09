WTSP
Close

WATCH: Who threw a firework inside a Florida Wendy's?

Police want to know who threw the firework inside the Broward County restaurant.

WTSP 4:08 PM. EDT August 09, 2017

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. -- Fireworks are the order of the day on the Fourth of July, but typically not inside a fast food restaurant!

But that’s what happened inside a Broward County restaurant last month and now detectives are trying to determine who tossed them inside.

Video was released Wednesday from inside a Wendy’s in Deerfield Beach.  In it, one suspect is seen walking up to the door but doesn’t open it.  The next time the door opens, one of the suspects throws a firework inside.

A group of suspects then runs away. 

The firework – which appeared to be a Roman candle – goes off in the restaurant.  Smoke fills the place as workers try to figure out what happened.

The firework created a hole that was roughly seven inches in the wall.   

The only description of the suspects is that it was a group of 8 to 10 males.  Some were wearing T-shirts, while others were shirtless.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Broward County Sheriff’s Office at 954-321-4235. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Surveillance video shows man robbing hotel clerk at gunpoint in Pinellas County

WTSP

Sheriff wants ID of man in surveillance video

WTSP

Surveillance video shows Hillsborough County burglar

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories