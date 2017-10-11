WATCH: Women allegedly steal thousands of dollars in cosmetics in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Do you recognize the two women in the video above?
Police say the two women walked into Ulta in Clearwater and stole thousands of dollars worth of high-end perfumes.
Police believe they also hit Ulta stores in Seminole and Lakeland, as well.
Police believe the two left in a silver car.
If you recognize them, you’re asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com.
