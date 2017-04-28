WTSP
Close

WATCH: Worker remains unbelievable calm during armed holdup

The worker didn't flinch, even with a gun in his face.

10News staff , WTSP 1:31 PM. EDT April 28, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Imagine how you’d react if you were held up at gunpoint.  It’s probably not how a sandwich shop employee did when it happened to him.

Video is starting to go viral of a worker at a Kansas City Jimmy Johns restaurant who didn’t show an ounce of fear Wednesday when a man walked, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

According to police the suspect was caught the next day.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Can you spot the snake in this viral photo?

WTSP

High school student goes viral with 'Black Lives Matter' prom dress

WTSP

VIRAL: Flight attendant soothes crying baby on flight

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories