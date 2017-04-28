WATCH: Worker remains unbelievable calm during armed holdup

(Kansas City police)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Imagine how you’d react if you were held up at gunpoint. It’s probably not how a sandwich shop employee did when it happened to him.

Video is starting to go viral of a worker at a Kansas City Jimmy Johns restaurant who didn’t show an ounce of fear Wednesday when a man walked, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

According to police the suspect was caught the next day.

