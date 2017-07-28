WTSP
Close

WATCH: Wrong-way driver nearly hits slams into officer

A wrong-way driver nearly took out an officer and the driver he had pulled over.

WTSP 10:28 AM. EDT July 28, 2017

BRIDGEPORT, Tex. -- A close call with a wrong-way driver for a Texas officer was captured on dashcam.

Cpl. Taylor with the Bridgeport Police Department had a driver pulled over for allegedly running a red light.  During the stop, another driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road nearly hit the officer and the car.

The officer had to run out of the way, then let the guy he had pulled over go and went after the wrong-way driver.

The driver who nearly hit Cpl. Taylor was caught and taken to the Wise County Jail for suspected drunk driving.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Driver in dashcam video: I was speeding 'for Snapchat'

WTSP

Police release dashcam footage of Tiger Woods' arrest

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories