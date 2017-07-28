WATCH: Wrong-way driver nearly hits slams into officer

BRIDGEPORT, Tex. -- A close call with a wrong-way driver for a Texas officer was captured on dashcam.

Cpl. Taylor with the Bridgeport Police Department had a driver pulled over for allegedly running a red light. During the stop, another driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road nearly hit the officer and the car.

The officer had to run out of the way, then let the guy he had pulled over go and went after the wrong-way driver.

The driver who nearly hit Cpl. Taylor was caught and taken to the Wise County Jail for suspected drunk driving.

