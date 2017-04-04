Photo Courtesy of Animal Adventure Park Facebook Page (Photo: Animal Adventure Park Facebook Page, KENS)

Could today be the day we see April the Giraffe give birth to her calf? All signs are pointing to YES!

By all indications, Animal Adventure Park in New York is saying that April the Giraffe could give birth today or tonight, according to their morning update on Facebook.

From Animal Adventure Park:

The staff have been onsite with April all morning, Dr Tim was called and onsite within minutes. All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight - we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition.

She has not gone into active labor yet, but when the 'countdown to calf' began two days ago, we started perking up waiting for the next update and it has arrived.

The world has been watching and waiting for April to give birth for weeks. We have watched April pace around. We've seen her act with affection to her mate Oliver. And we've seen plenty of poop. But through it all, people have formed a community dedicated to celebrating the miracle of life.

The park's caretakers were live on Facebook this morning talking about the big news.

