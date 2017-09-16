Watching three systems in the tropics

As we continue to follow the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, we’re also watching what’s happening out in the tropics.

There are three systems. First, Hurricane Jose is churning out in the Atlantic with winds at 80 miles per hour, making it a category 1 storm. It’s expected to move north near the coast of the northeast United States.

There’s also 96L, which is around 800 miles east of the Winward Islands. It’s got a 90 percent chance of development over the next couple of days.

And then there’s Tropical Storm Lee, which just formed at 11am. It's not expected to be a threat to the U.S.

Watch the video above to see the forecast track and spaghetti models for each of these systems.

