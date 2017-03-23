WTSP
Water main break shuts down US-41 in Sarasota

10News Staff , WTSP 3:48 PM. EDT March 23, 2017

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A water main break is causing a major traffic headache near the Ringling College of Art in Sarasota.

All lanes of U.S. 41 between Myrtle Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street are closed as crews work to repair the damaged line.

According to a tweet from the City of Sarasota, there is no timetable yet for when the repairs will be finished and the road reopened.

