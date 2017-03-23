Water main break shuts down US-41 in Sarasota

A water main break has shut down US-41 in Sarasota. (Photo: City of Sarasota)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A water main break is causing a major traffic headache near the Ringling College of Art in Sarasota.

All lanes of U.S. 41 between Myrtle Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street are closed as crews work to repair the damaged line.

According to a tweet from the City of Sarasota, there is no timetable yet for when the repairs will be finished and the road reopened.

Assessing the situation. Unknown when water line & road will be repaired & reopened. ALL NB & SB lanes of US 41 b/t Myrtle & MLK are CLOSED. pic.twitter.com/T5fldxVGSz — City of Sarasota (@CityofSarasota) March 23, 2017

