Water pours from ceiling during dinner on cruise

Water pours from the ceiling of the Norwegian Sky Cruise as the ship goes through a thunderstorm. Stacey Randolph photo

MIAMI, Fla. -- Passengers on a Norwegian cruise were enjoying dinner when they got soaked as the ship traveled through a heavy thunderstorm between Nassau and Miami.

Stacey Randolph of Bridgeport, W.Va., took video of the water pouring down from the ceiling as she sailed on the Norwegian Sky Cruise out of Miami.

She said the drains backed up and several areas of the ship got soaked with rainwater. There were several inches of rain in the restaurant alone.

Randolph shot the video as she headed back to her cabin to get her passport and ID in case of an evacuation.

The leak occurred about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

She's not sure she will take another cruise.

