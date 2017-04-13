Wawa Day brings free coffee to the masses

Thursday, April 13, is Wawa Day! Get a free cup of joe in any size at all Wawa locations. (Photo: Website)

Need a little pick-me-up today? Wawa has you covered.

As part of its annual Wawa Day celebration on Thursday, all Wawa stores will offer you a free coffee. Not a small coffee. Not a large coffee. Any size coffee you want will be yours.

Wawa has expanded throughout Florida since its first store opened in Orlando in 2012. There are 16 locations in Pinellas and Hillsborough County. Click here to find a map of your closest Wawa.

If you are elsewhere in Florida, check the Wawa website and plug in your zip code to find one.

If free coffee gets you moving tomorow, share a selfie with your free Wawa coffee at 10News@wtsp.com.

