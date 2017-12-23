Weird lights appear in sky over California, don't worry it's not aliens

Weird lights captured above the Tejon shopping outlet (Photo: ABC10 viewer Binh Lam)

Weird "blimp-like" lights appeared in the sky over southern California Friday evening. Many were curious about where the lights came from.

Calls and messages flooded the KXTV newsroom to find out more about the bright lights.

The lights appear to have been coming from the Falcon 9 rocket, which was launched by SpaceX at the Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County around 5:30 p.m.

The launch was the fourth set of 10 satellites in a series of 75 total satellites that will be launched for Iridium, a global leader in mobile voice and date satellite communications.

Watch the video below to see footage of the actual launch:

