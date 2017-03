100 dead ball pythons found in South Florida home

File photo taken in the Florida Everglades, a captured 13-foot-long Burmese python is displayed for snake hunters and the media before they headed out in airboats into the Florida Everglades for the Python Challenge. State wildlife officials say the python hunt was a success is raising public awareness about invasive species which also includes feral cats, black -and-white tegu lizards and Cuban tree frogs. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter, File) (Photo: J Pat Carter AP)

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - A South Florida woman has been cited after authorities say they found about 100 dead ball pythons in her home.



A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report says Jupiter police took the woman into custody for a psychological evaluation on Feb. 16 when they first responded to her home. She was cited March 13 with animal abandonment and given an April 12 court date.



Authorities say the woman's home had been covered in animal feces. Officers found about 30 to 40 plastic bins each containing 2 to 4 dead snakes. Two ball pythons were found alive in an aquarium, and animal control officers removed them from the home.



Also found alive and removed were two dogs, two red-footed tortoises and two parakeets.



An adult ball python can grow up to 6 feet (1.8 meters).

