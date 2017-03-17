33607 proves to be runner's lucky number

Billy Covert posted this photo to Reddit as proof of his 33607 story. (Photo: Reddit)

A Tampa-born runner is probably knows what lottery numbers he's going to play from now on.

When Billy Covert, 28, of Bryn Mawr, Pa., ran the Rock N' Roll Marathon in Washington, D.C., on March 11, he showed a little hometown pride and wore his Cigar City Brewery shirt that had a Tampa ZIP code on it: 33607.

Then he saw his race number: 33607.

And then he saw his finishing time.

You guessed it. 03:36:07.

Reporter Beau Zimmer will be speaking to Covert tonight, and we'll be bringing you the story on our newscast after tonight's NCAA Tournament coverage.

© 2017 WTSP-TV