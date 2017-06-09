WTSP
Close

7-foot python caught on Miami Beach street

CBS MIAMI , WTSP 3:59 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — While you were sleeping Miami Beach Police found a slithery surprise on the streets of the popular area.

Police said they found a snake slithering near Alton Road and 13th Street overnight.

Friday morning, they tweeted pictures of their find, showing the yellow-and-white snake inside a container with the hashtag #WhileYouWereSleeping.

 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

WTSP

Florida woman finds python while doing laundry

WTSP

20-foot python on loose in Missouri

WTSP

Fla. lt. governor catches python

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories