7-foot python caught on Miami Beach street

Police found a 7-foot python slithering near Alton Road and 13th Street overnight. Miami Beach police

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — While you were sleeping Miami Beach Police found a slithery surprise on the streets of the popular area.

Police said they found a snake slithering near Alton Road and 13th Street overnight.

Friday morning, they tweeted pictures of their find, showing the yellow-and-white snake inside a container with the hashtag #WhileYouWereSleeping.

#WhileYouWereSleeping: MBPD captured this bad boy roaming near Alton Road and 13 Street!

🐍 👮🏻 pic.twitter.com/OvNPMPzNdk — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 9, 2017

