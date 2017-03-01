Bradenton ATM jammed with cocaine

The ATM at Suncoast Schools Federal Credit Union was jammed with a baggie of cocaine. (Photo: Google Earth)

Someone apparently mistook his stash for his cash.

The ATM at Suncoast Schools Federal Credit Union, 2615 57th Ave. W., was reported to be jammed on Feb. 17, so the bank's technician was called to check it out.

He found the problem: someone had stuck a baggie with a white, powdery substance in the deposit mechanism.

The substance was handed over to Manatee County deputies, who confirmed it was cocaine.

Deputies got the name on the bank account of the last deposit made, but they do not know if the cocaine was deposited by that person or during a previous deposit.

The investigation is continuing. No charges have been filed.

(© 2017 WTSP)