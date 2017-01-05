Brett Eldredge finds snake inside toilet

Brett Elderedge Instagram

Country singer, Brett Eldredge celebrated the new year in the Caribbean and guess what he found.

A snake inside his toilet.

He took a video and posted it to Instagram with the caption, "before ya go in the bathroom... don't forget to look down."

The video shows an unidentified man getting the snake out of the toilet with a piece of wood. Eldredge holds the door open as the snake, wrapped around the wood, is safely rushed out of the house.

