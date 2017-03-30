WTSP
Close

Bull shark washed up onto road by flood waters

Caitlin Mullan , WTSP 7:06 AM. EDT March 30, 2017

Qld Fire and Emergency in Australia are warning people to stay out of after a bull shark washed up on a road from Cyclone Debbie.

They posted the pictures to Twitter:

The shark was found about 8 miles from the coast near the town of Ayr.
Category 4 Cyclone Debbie slammed into Australia's northeast coast causing widespread damage with intense winds, flooding and heavy downpours.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Powerful cyclone slams into Australia's tropical northeast

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories