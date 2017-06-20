Burglar tied up with tape, left outside home

A burglary suspect was left tied up outside a home.

A burglar found himself in a sticky situation after he was caught by a homeowner.

According to KRQE, Albuquerque police said Mark Thompson was caught on camera breaking into a home Sunday, then putting on a jacket, getting a beer and sitting down and watching TV.

The homeowner got an alert there was activity at his home, and watched the suspect on his phone.

The homeowner called a neighbor, who lives across the street. She and her husband met up with the homeowner, and the three of them got a couple of guns and entered the house.

They ordered Thompson to get down on his hands and knees, then bound him with duct tape. Then they carried him out to the front yard and waited for police to arrive.

Police said Thompson tried to talk his way out of trouble, claiming he just wanted to be friends.

