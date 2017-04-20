Car dragged by truck for miles, truck driver oblivous

WTSP
Michael King, WXIA 11:39 AM. EDT April 20, 2017

Somehow on Wednesday, a Nissan driving on a Southern California freeway got wedged into the rear wheels of a tandem truck.

Motorist Brian Steimke caught the conclusion of the incident on his cellphone on Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass.

As Steimke passed the Nissan, the driver could be seen waving frantically, trying to get the truck driver to stop -- to no avail.

"He's not stopping," Steimke said.

Steimke sped ahead, and eventually confronted the truck driver. The truck driver seemed oblivious to the plight of the car behind him, and said he did not know there was another car attached to his vehicle, even though he had dragged it for about four miles.

Despite the significant damage to his vehicle, the driver of the Nissan was not injured.
 

