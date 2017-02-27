Car plunges off rooftop parking garage, crashes into shopping center below

The vehicle can be seen crashed, upside down on the roof of the restaurant. (Photo: Provided)

HOUSTON - A car plunged from the rooftop of a parking garage and landed onto a shopping center in west Houston Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, a teenage driver drove the car off the top of the garage, dropped seven stories, and crashed onto a plumbing and hardware store, located on Kirby at Richmond.





The vehicle flipped and landed upside down, causing the roof of the restaurant to cave in. Firefighters said it appears that the driver hit the gas instead of the brake by accident.

Somehow the driver was able to get out of the car and walk away with minor injuries.

"He is very fortunate, very fortunate," said Captain Al Castillo, HFD. "And definitely God was on his side this afternoon."

No other injuries were reported, but the store had a lot of damages. It was closed during the time of the crash.

A crane eventually pulled the car from the roof.

