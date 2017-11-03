Cheers! Samuel Adams brings out $200 beer

The beer's high alcohol content makes it illegal in 12 states.

Foodies may not think twice about plunking down big bucks for aged beef, truffles or Japanese whiskey. And brewskies?

So Samuel Adams seems to be hoping as it prepares to roll out the latest edition of one of its beers. The price? $199. A bottle.

One other thing: These suds might be illegal in your state because of the high alcohol content, which tips the scale at a knee-buckling 56 proof (28 percent "alcohol by volume," or ABV, as it's known in the trade). The ABV for most beer is 4 percent to 6 percent.

That puts the beverage well above the ABV limit in a dozen states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont and Washington. Supplies are limited, too -- Samuel Adams is only releasing some 13,000 bottles.

So what do you get for a nearly $200 beer? "Ninja yeast," for one, which you need to ferment such a high-alcohol beer, along with another variety of yeast typically used in champagne. Then there are three varieties of hops and a blend of malts that the company says imparts a "rich, ruby" color, all aged in casks that once held bourbon, Muscat wine and other liquors.

That gives the beer the feel of a vintage Port, or Cognac, with "notes of dark fruit" and a "deep rich malty smoothness," Samuel Adams said.

Spend wisely.

