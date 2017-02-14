Child found chewing on used condom at Florida school

St. Lucie Elementary was the site of a disgusting find by a 5-year-old student. (Photo: Google Maps)

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- A five-year-old student at St. Lucie Elementary was transported to the hospital after a teacher found the kid chewing on a used condom.

CBS affiliate WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach reported Monday that the child was taken to the emergency room to be tested for sexually-transmitted diseases.

The child likely confused the used prophylactic with chewing gum. A child who attends the same school told WPEC that students pick up used gum from the ground to see who can create a bigger wad of gum.

St. Lucie Public Schools responded to the incident by saying that the district will review security camera footage and to increase police presence around the playground areas.

The district will also direct schools to clean their playground areas more and will become "part of routine procedures.'

The Treasure Coast Palm reported Monday that similar items have been found on the playground previously.

(© 2017 WTSP)