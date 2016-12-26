A teaser for the biopic of Tupac Shakur was posted to Instagram Thursday on what would have been the legendary rapper's 45th birthday. (Photo: Associated Press)

Well, that’s one way to liven up a Christmas service.

A Christmas service pamphlet from a Sri Lankan church went viral after it mistakenly printed Tupac’s “Hail Mary” lyrics instead of the words to the 1,000-year-old prayer that includes passages from the Gospel of Luke.

Instead, Columbo churchgoers at Joy to the World 2016, one of Sri Lanka’s largest carol services, were surprised to see lines like, “Revenge is like the sweetest joy next to gettin’ p***y” and “Killuminati, all through your body. The blows like a twelve-gauge shotty.”

To be fair, both the prayer and the Tupac song ask for the intercession of Mary, mother of Jesus Christ, in order to redeem sinners. Tupac’s version is far more explicit, though.

Christmas celebrated around the world. One attendee, Andrew Choksy, told the Guardian he sent photos of the pamphlet to his friends, and they subsequently went viral.

No mea culpa was issued during the service.

“No explanation was given at all,” Choksy said. “They didn’t acknowledge it at the venue ... To be honest, I was bursting inside.”

