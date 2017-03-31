Copperhead snake bites man inside Ark. Walmart

(Photo: Linda Moore Matthews)

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - A man has been bitten by a Copperhead snake inside of the Walmart in Jacksonville.

"Everyone was freaking out," said Linda Mathews, who snapped a picture of the snake.

According to Jacksonville Animal Control, the Copperhead was de-veined, which is done typically if the snake is kept as a pet.

The snake's fangs had been removed, but it does still have venomous glands. The man was taken to the North Metro Medical Center for treatment.

