Copperhead snake bites man inside Ark. Walmart

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - A man has been bitten by a Copperhead snake inside of the Walmart in Jacksonville.
"Everyone was freaking out," said Linda Mathews, who snapped a picture of the snake.
According to Jacksonville Animal Control, the Copperhead was de-veined, which is done typically if the snake is kept as a pet.
The snake's fangs had been removed, but it does still have venomous glands. The man was taken to the North Metro Medical Center for treatment.
