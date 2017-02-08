Customs seizes 4,000 pounds of pot disguised as limes

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas seized nearly 4,000 pounds of alleged marijuana disguised as lime-shaped bundles.

PHARR, TX (CBS) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas seized nearly 4,000 pounds of alleged marijuana disguised as lime-shaped bundles.

The seizure occurred on January 30, when CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a 2001 Freightliner tractor trailer.

After a secondary inspection, CBP officers extracted 34,764 packages containing a total of 3,947.37 pounds of marijuana inside fake limes, comingled with real key limes, authorities say.

The drugs are estimated at roughly $789,467.

“This is an outstanding interception of narcotics,” said Port Director Efrain Solis Jr. “Our CBP officers continue to excel in their knowledge of smuggling techniques which allows them to intercept these kinds of attempts to introduce narcotics into our country.”

The case is under investigation by Homeland Security.

