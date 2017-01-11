Customs seizes snail statue with 50 pounds of meth

CBP officers said the package, which came from Mexico, was titled, "Mexican stone crafts," and contained a decorative snail with "interior anomalies during an X-ray inspection." CBP

A snail statue was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Dec. 30 in Cincinnati containing more than 53 pounds of methamphetamine, according to a Wednesday news release.

CBP officers said the package, which came from Mexico, was titled, "Mexican stone crafts," and contained a decorative snail with "interior anomalies during an X-ray inspection," according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

According to the release, officers drilled through the snail and saw a white – not blue – crystalline powder inside, which was found to be meth weighing 53.46 pounds.

“This particular interception and its unique concealment method showcases the consistency with which our officers and specialists are able to support legitimate trade while interrupting illegal drug trafficking attempts,” Richard Gillespie, CBP Cincinnati Port Director, said in the release. “Our officers excel at preventing these sorts of dangerous drugs from reaching innocent citizens.”

The snail's intended destination was Lawrenceville, Georgia, the release said.

