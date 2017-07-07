Dancing lands homeless man behind bars

There's a time and a place for dancing. The middle of a busy intersection at 9 p.m. isn't it.

According to a report, Edward Anthony Rose Jr., 57, was arrested for trespassing Thursday.

Pasco County deputies said the homeless man was seen by a deputy dancing in the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and Alternate U.S. 19 in front of traffic.

When the deputy asked why he was dancing, Rose said he was trying to get money he owed a friend.

Records showed rose was arrested for trespassing in the same intersection on Nov. 22 and for trespassing elsewhere on June 10.

Bail was set at $150.

