Deputies: Fla. man called in to report cocaine was stolen

Okaloosa County deputies say David Blackmon reported his cocaine was stolen. (Photo: Michele E. Nicholson)

A Florida man called deputies to report someone had stolen cocaine from his car, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say David Blackmon, 32, of Walton Beach, called deputies to report someone had gotten into his car and taken $50 and a quarter-ounce of cocaine from the center console.

The deputy spotted cocaine in the car, as well as a crack pipe on the floor and a crack rock near the cocaine.

Blackmon is charged with possession of cocaine, resisting arrest without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

© 2017 WTSP-TV