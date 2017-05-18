Family finds drunk stranger sleeping in son's bed

(Photo: Facebook)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A family in Portsmouth is laughing it off now but on Friday morning, that wasn't quite the case.

They woke up with a stranger in their son's bed and a short while later, called police.

"I don't know how he got in," said Disree Jarman, the homeowner.

She said the family was in the process of moving so they had a friend who was helping spend the night, and they thought it was him.

"We were like 'It's probably just Chris' and Chris comes walking in and is like 'It's not me,'" she said.

Her 4-year-old son, Noah, was the one who told his parents.

Jarman said she and her husband tried waking the man up but it took three police officers later to get Daulton Tumser out of bed.



She said she and police checked the man's wallet. He had a California driver's license and a military ID.

"The guy kind of grabbed the baton and was like 'Stop bro stop' thought someone was messing with him...thought he was at home," said Jarman.

Jarman said she think the man walked into their house, drunk, early Friday morning sometime after 2:30 p.m.

She believed she forgot to lock the door after letting the dogs out and he just walked in.



"His saving grace was that because we're moving, we stripped the beds as you can tell from the picture to take apart the bed and because of that they were in bed with us," she said.

Jarman says her family isn't pressing charges and will leave the rest up to police.

Coming from a military family herself, she has sympathy for the man who she believes just made an honest mistake.

"That's the reason why we didn't press any charges, do something to ruin a young man's career because he accidentally walked in my house and fell asleep," Jarman said.

Portsmouth police say that man was arrested at the home on Chippewa Trail for public drunkenness.



We reached out to him to see if he had anything to say but we didn't hear back.

