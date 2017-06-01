Feeling insulted, Mexican company to market 'Trump' toilet paper

(Photo: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY (AP) - A Mexican businessman offended by President Donald Trump's insults to his countrymen is seizing on a possible oversight in the magnate's branding plans.



Corporate lawyer Antonio Battaglia is introducing "Trump" brand toilet paper. It's marketed under the slogans "Softness without borders" and "This is the wall that, yes, we will pay for."



Mexico's Institute of Industrial Property has granted Trump's company trademarks in sectors such as construction, hotels, tourism, real estate and financial services. But the Trump Organization didn't bother to cover what's referred to in Spanish as "hygienic paper." Battaglia's trademark for Trump toilet paper was approved in October 2015.



Packages are expected to begin rolling off production lines later this year.



A lawyer for the Trump Organization did not respond to phone messages and emails seeking comment.

Antonio Battaglia, el mexicano que fabricará el papel higiénico Trump, espera comenzar a producirlo y venderlo a finales de año. pic.twitter.com/nUEMQ9Qqwy — EL INFORMANTE (@ElInformanteMX) May 25, 2017

