Firefighters driven from station by nesting bats

An Indonesian bat. (Photo: Ulet Ifansasti, 2009 Getty Images)

Pasco County firefighters have been forced out of one fire station by bats.

According to our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times, Fire Station 39, 11630 County Line Road, has been temporarily closed after a colony of bats were found in the building.

Because it's bat maternity season, the bats can't be completely removed from the building until August. The best officials can do is seal off the entrances to the living quarters, monitor the situation and determine the best way to remove the colony.

The station's fire engine will respond from Shady Hills, and the rescue unit will respond from Hudson.

For more, read The Times report.

© 2017 WTSP-TV