Firefighters wrangle gator from house

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Raw video: Disturbance on American Airlines flight to DFW
-
Man climbs 95ft. pole to return baby bald eagle during storm
-
Woman finds snakes along popular greenway
-
Video of Akron 5-year-old's lost dog has gone viral
-
WATCH: Baby bald eagle returned to nest in DC
-
Verify: Do larger than life Fla. alligators really exist?
-
Woman files suit over Snapple injury
-
Evacuation lifted; fire cause investigated
-
AA employee off duty after argument
-
Fire threatens Polk homes
More Stories
-
Chances for showers returnJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.
-
Centrist Macron, far-right Le Pen advance to French…Apr 23, 2017, 3:17 p.m.
-
Polk brush fire 75% containedApr 23, 2017, 12:47 p.m.