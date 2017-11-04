Fla. church changes sign after message misinterpreted

The church said it would change the sign.

A Florida church got some unwanted attention from a message on a sign that some misinterpreted as sexual innuendo.

Our partners at WKMG said the sign outside Bella Vista Baptist Church in Edgewater read: "Forgiveness is swallowing when you want to spit."

Church representatives said the message was "completely innocent" and "intended as encouragement to forgive."

The church said it would change the sign.

