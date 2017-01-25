Fla. man claims self defense in killing of stepson over chili dog fight

Danny Holder (Photo: Volusia County Jail)

PORT ORANGE, Fla. -- A man who is accused of shooting and killing his stepson after a fight over a chili dog has claimed self defense, reports the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Danny Holder, 68, made his first appearance in court Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder following the deadly fight over food on Monday night.

Holder's attorney said that the defendant shot his stepson Randall Lowen, 55, in the face after he was attacked, though a witness to the shooting did not report the alleged attack to the police, the News-Journal said.

WDNB News reports that the shooting was sparked over an argument about a chili dog that took place the day before the shooting. The station cited the arrest affidavit which said that Holder threatened to shoot Lowen that night, but did not.

Lowen allegedly provoked Holder's anger the next morning when he asked what time it was. WDNB reports that Lowen mocked Holder just prior to Holder retrieving a gun and shooting his stepson.

The officer who investigated the shooting reported that he heard Holder say that the stepson's insult was what drove him over the edge according to the affidavit.

Holder allegedly muttered, "This was the last straw," The Palm Beach Post reported.

